Arsenal favourites ahead of United & Chelsea to sign £55m star but there’s a bigger problem – Ornstein

Arsenal are favourites ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea to sign Benjamin Sesko due to a couple of reasons, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Gunners are in the transfer market for a new centre-forward and it has been regularly reported that they are in pole position to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Ornstein has reiterated the same in today’s update. The Gunners are best placed to land the striker than United and Chelsea due to Champions League football and stability under manager Mikel Arteta.

Sesko currently has a release clause worth €65 million (£55m) which won’t deter the Gunners, but there is a ‘very real possibility’ that the 20-year-old will ‘opt to stay’ at Leipzig for another season.

This is ‘more of a threat’ to Arsenal’s hopes than him electing to move elsewhere in the Premier League.

The interested clubs want clarity on the situation before the European Championship starts on Friday.

Arsenal will be hoping to strike Sesko deal

Sesko joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last year. He had a slow start to his debut campaign as he was a regular off the bench under manager Marco Rose.

However, the young Slovenian became a prominent figure in the starting plans during the back end of the season. He ended up with 18 goals from just 2,052 minutes.

He averaged a goal in every 114 minutes for the Bundesliga outfit. He has yet to become an elite striker, but his playing style has been compared with Erling Braut Haaland.

Just like Haaland, Sesko is not someone known for his ball-playing ability, but he makes up for it with his strong finishing skills. He also offers immense pace and likes to dribble past opponents.

Sesko would be an ideal striker for Arsenal with his young age and huge potential. The onus is now on them to convince him to join the club amid Leipzig’s apparent desire to prolong his stay.

