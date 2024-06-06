Arsenal fan who headbutted Roy Keane found guilty of assault

Scott Law has been found guilty of headbutting football pundit Roy Keane - PA/Lucy North

An Arsenal fan who headbutted Roy Keane and knocked him through a set of doors during a game against Manchester United has been convicted of assault.

Scott Law, 43, was found guilty by District Judge Angus Hamilton following a three-day trial last week at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

The married father-of-two and civil engineer had denied assaulting Sky Sports pundit Keane, who was left bruised by the attack, during the September 3 fixture at Emirates Stadium.

Law told the court he had been “terrified” of the 52-year-old former midfield hardman who he accused of elbowing him in the face.

But in convicting Law on Thursday, Judge Hamilton said: “I do submit he has been untruthful.

“I am sure Mr Law assaulted Mr Keane on 3 September and that assault was deliberate.”

As well as being barred from attending football matches, Law was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay legal costs of £650 plus a victim surcharge of £114.

Law was seated close to the glass-fronted Sky studio when he made an “obscene gesture” towards United icon Keane, who had been broadcasting from the game.

Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, admitted making a “w----- sign” towards Keane and even performed the gesture again during the trial.

But he claimed he was rushing to the toilet when Keane ambushed him and called him a “fat c---”.

Keane, who gave the court his profession as “pundit, allegedly”, said the force of Law’s headbutt sent him sprawling backwards through some doors, leaving him in shock.

“I didn’t expect that to happen, not when I was in the workplace,” he added.

Footage played in court appeared to show his elbow making contact with Law’s face during the brawl but he said he had been “trying to grab” his assailant “to stop him getting away”.

He also denied claims from Charles Sherrard, KC, defending Law, that he revelled in his hardman image.

Sherrard referenced Keane’s brutal tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Man City striker Erling, in 2001, as well as his sending off for stamping on England manager Gareth Southgate, then a player for Crystal Palace, in an FA Cup semi-final in 1995.

Keane told the court he saw the attacker being restrained by Sky colleague Micah Richards, who testified he was in “disbelief” at what he witnessed.

Micah Richards is seen restraining Law - PA/Edward Fail Bradshaw & Waterson

“I felt sorry for Roy, just because of the fact that you’ve come to work to do your job and you’ve been assaulted,” Richards said.

“I could see he was physically shaken up, so you do whatever a friend or colleague would do – step in and try and help the situation.”

Giving evidence, Law said he saw Keane in the corridor when he was on his way to the toilet.

“I turn into the corridor – I look up and see Mr Keane coming towards me,” he said.

“He said, ‘Say it to my face you fat c---’.

“He was angry and his face was red.”

Asked why he was “terrified” of Keane, Law replied: “Roy Keane is renowned as the hard man of football, still to this day it perpetuated by the media and Sky every week, and there’s another podcast or programme about football’s hard men and all of his red cards.”

Questioned about his head movement towards Keane, Law said he had been “defending myself, lowering my head down so I wasn’t hit in the face”.

“We both stumbled back, and I was just shocked – I was shocked.

“I think, because I put my head down, he just collided with me.”

Describing the fracas with Richards, Law said that he had been “absolutely petrified”.

He added: “His head was in my face, no-one had asked any questions of what had gone on, they just presumed I’d done something wrong.”

Law fled the scene following the brawl, as Keane yelled for someone to call the police, but was arrested the following day.

Law fought back tears as he told the court that he later experienced “the worst night of my life”.

“I arrive home, (my wife) says, ‘Wait outside until I’ve put the children to bed’, because she didn’t want them to see how I looked.

“News had broke that someone had attacked Roy Keane, in the media and everywhere.

“I took two sleeping tablets and I did not sleep for one second.”

Prosecutor Simon Jones KC told the court Law had been “intent on violence” towards Keane.

He said: “There has been distraction as to Roy Keane’s playing career, that ended 18 years ago.

“Even cross-examination of a red card he received for an incident with Gareth Southgate in 1995.

“Roy Keane was about to go live on air to millions to give full-time analysis of that game – the idea that he would seek confrontation in the way that has been described lacks credibility.

“It cannot be reasonable, we suggest, that for a headbutt with such force as to firstly bruise and to then impact on Mr Keane to the extent of him flying through the double doors, that cannot be justified or lawful.

“Why on earth would Roy Keane run himself into this man?

“Of course, the court will inevitably want to consider the fact that Mr Law could simply have walked away.

“He chose not to do that.

“He chose to give Roy Keane no chance, and he head-butted Roy Keane forcefully.”

Jones added that Law had been “hyped up” and saw red “when he sees the man who captained Manchester United”.

“From the moment that he saw Roy Keane, we say he was intent on violence – that is the reality of the case.

“The idea that putting your head towards the ground is defending yourself when you can either walk away or walk around, or indeed just put your hands up, is lacking credibility.”

Richards, meanwhile, denied that he claimed to see the headbutt because he was friends with Keane and had become his “stooge” and “puppy”.

Sherrard told the court: “His chum and supportive pal Micah Richards would back him up no matter what.

“This has been an unfair and unbalanced investigation.

“This defendant has not had the chance to either prepare or present his case in the same way as that being brought against him.”

Sherrard said Law giving Keane the “w----- sign” was “part and parcel of the theatre of football”.

He described Keane as a “bully” and “good on retribution”, adding: “It’s an absurd nonsense to suggest that somehow, premeditated, he was going to be fuelled with anger and go and take on the hard man of football.”

