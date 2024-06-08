Arsenal fan favourite targeted by surprising club

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has become a surprise target for recently-relegated Premier League side Luton Town.

The Hatters are reportedly keen on securing Smith Rowe on loan, with manager Rob Edwards seeing the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Ross Barkley, who is rumoured to be heading back to Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s English midfielder #10 Emile Smith Rowe (R) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 3, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Edwards, who previously worked with Smith Rowe in the England Under-20 setup, has publicly praised the midfielder’s abilities, stating: “I thought he was really good. He’s a top player. They’ve got a lot of top players here and he’s just been unfortunate not to get in but I think he’s an exceptional player.”

Despite this interest from Luton, Smith Rowe‘s future at Arsenal remains uncertain. Discussions regarding his future are ongoing, and while the player reportedly wishes to stay and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta‘s plans, a loan move to Luton could offer him the regular playing time needed to regain his top form.

Smith Rowe, valued at €13.5 million by Transfermarkt, made 19 appearances for Arsenal last season, providing two assists. However, his limited game time and injury problems have led to speculation about his future.

Fulham have also been linked with a move for Smith Rowe, reportedly making him a priority signing for the summer transfer window. Arsenal are reportedly open to offers for several fringe players, including Smith Rowe, potentially opening the door for a move away from the Emirates.