Arsenal fan banned for 3 years

An Arsenal fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after headbutting former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at the Emirates Stadium.

Scott Law, 43, was found guilty of common assault following the incident, which occurred on 3 September after Arsenal‘s Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Keane and fellow pundit Micah Richards were making their way to the Sky Sports studio for post-match analysis when Law, who had been seated beneath the studio during the game, confronted Keane, leading to a physical altercation.

CCTV footage played in court showed Law headbutting Keane, causing him to stumble backwards through a set of doors. Keane testified that he was “absolutely not expecting it” and was “in shock” following the attack, which left him with bruising on his chest and arms.

Law claimed that Keane had initiated the confrontation by gesturing for him to meet outside and that the headbutt was a defensive act to protect himself. However, this account was dismissed as “ridiculous” and “untruthful” by the prosecutor and the judge respectively.

District Judge Angus Hamilton, in delivering his verdict, stated, “I am sure Mr Law assaulted Mr Keane.” In addition to the three-year football banning order, Law was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £650 in legal costs and a £114 victim surcharge.