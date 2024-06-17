Arsenal Are Facing Stiff Competition For This La Liga Forward: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent tweet, journalist Rudy Galetti mentioned that Arsenal are facing stiff competition for Girona forward Artem Dovbyk. It is believed that the Gunners would have to rival Napoli, Atletico Madrid and a few other clubs in the race to sign the Ukraine international this summer.

Dovbyk enjoyed a productive campaign in Spain as he managed to put in plenty of productive displays as the focal point of Girona’s attack. The Ukrainian sensation found the back of the net 25 times and earned ten assists in 41 appearances for the Spanish outfit last season across all competitions.

The 26-year-old led the line relatively well based on his average of 2.4 shots, 0.8 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in La Liga. However, he lacked quality when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 71.8% in the top tier of Spanish football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will run out in the summer of 2028 which could make it tough for Arsenal to arrange a cut-price deal for him later this year.

Dovbyk has proven himself to be a capable finisher in front of the opponent’s goal over the past ten months. He banged in goals for fun in La Liga last season and even managed to set up a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third.

Standing at 1.89m, the Ukrainian talent is a strong presence in the air as well. However, he has to find a way to improve his link-up play up top. We can expect Dovbyk to bring a lot of firepower to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The Ukraine international is good enough to challenge for a regular first-team spot at the Emirates Stadium next season. Hence, he would be well worth the fight, so the Gunners should focus on getting a deal done for Dovbyk before the end of this transfer window. However, Dovbyk might need some time to adjust to the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football.