Arsenal face winter of discontent, on and off the pitch – toxic mixture of issues is causing discord at the club

All is not well at Arsenal, on and off the pitch. Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves was their third successive game in the past week when they have taken the lead but failed to win.

Granit Xhaka was absent after last week’s controversial outburst, Mesut Ozil was restored for only his second league game of the season, but still there was booing from home supporters on the final whistle and calls for Unai Emery to go.

Telegraph Sport identifies the issues that threaten to cause another winter of discontent at the club . . .

The manager

Emery’s future is a topic of hot discussion, both in the media and among Arsenal supporters. One report suggested Jose Mourinho had dined with Raul Sanllehi, the club’s sporting director, but an Arsenal spokesperson was quick to deny the claims on Sunday morning. Another candidate the “Emery Out” brigade would like to see considered is Massimiliano Allegri, who is available after leaving Juventus last summer, but may be more tempted by Bayern Munich if the struggling German club decided to sack Niko Kovac.

Emery’s two-year contract is due to expire next summer, and the option to extend it is largely dependent on whether he can fulfil his initial brief of taking Arsenal back into the Champions League. Some suggest he may not last beyond Christmas, others think his future could be determined by where Arsenal stand going into the international break later this month. They are at Leicester next Saturday and losing to Brendan Rodgers’ side would increase the gap from the top four.

Emery has struggled to master the English language, leading to suggestions of communication problems with his players.

Tactics

One common accusation, from fans and pundits, against Arsenal under Emery is that they lack identity, a clear way of playing. Does he want to play possession-based football the way Wenger did, or does he set up as a counter-attacking team, or even a pressing side? It is not easy to work out. He favours 4-4-2 with a midfield diamond, changing personnel regularly. Against Wolves, he brought back Ozil but deployed him wide on the right, with Lucas Torreira at the tip of the diamond in the No 10 position rather than his natural role as a defensive midfielder. That spot was taken by Matteo Guendouzi, but the young Frenchman has a habit of giving the ball away in front of his own defence, which he did more than once.

Leadership

What is it about captaincy at Arsenal that seems to attract negativity? Since the halcyon days of Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, both natural leaders of men and world-class players, Arsenal have struggled with the captaincy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored Arsenal’s goal, wore it on Saturday, but it seemed a ceremonial gesture. Guendouzi looked the most animated when his team-mates needed geeing up, berating them at one stage in the second half for their lack of drive. His warning fell on deaf ears as, moments later, a collective lapse in concentration allowed Joao Moutinho to run free from a quick throw-in and cross for Raul Jiminez to head the equaliser.

Players

Arsenal were considered to have had a very successful time in the sumer transfer window, Yet the shortcomings that heralded Arsenal’s decline under Arsene Wenger remain. The defence is still porous, with only one clean sheet in the league since the opening day of the season. Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang will consistently score goals if they have the right service, but Arsenal did not manage a single shot on target after the 32nd minute.

Fans

One Crystal Palace fan observed after last week’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates that the “toxic” atmosphere around the club was holding Arsenal back, and it is hard to disagree. Fans were divided about Wenger in his latter years, and they are divided now about Emery, though it appears they are increasingly inclined to see his days as numbered. Emery admitted his players are lacking confidence in this atmosphere.