Arsenal Are Eyeing A Move For This Real Madrid Keeper: Good Choice For Arteta?

In a recent report, Cadena Cope mentioned that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin this summer. It has been stated that the Gunners are keen on recruiting the Ukrainian goalie later this year.

The 25-year-old has proven his worth as a solid presence in goal for Los Blancos and managed to put in a run of impressive displays for them in La Liga. Lunin featured in 31 matches for the Madrid giants last season, conceding 32 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets on all fronts.

The Ukraine international did well to average 1.4 clearances and 3.2 long balls per 90 minutes in La Liga football. He has even distributed the ball relatively well from the back after completing 85.2% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will expire at the end of next season. Thus, the Gunners could potentially land him on a cut-price deal later this summer.

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 02: Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid waves the fans at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Trophy Parade following their victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Final on June 02, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Will Lunin Be A Good Choice For Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta?

Lunin can be a safe pair of hands in between the sticks when he is playing with confidence on the field. He is a solid handler of the ball and can use his quick reflexes to make some important saves at the back.

The Ukraine international is a tidy passer of the ball as well. However, he has often found himself behind Thibaut Courtois in Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order and will enter the final year of his Real Madrid contract soon which could open the door for Arsenal to recruit him this summer.

Lunin would add more quality and depth to Mikel Arteta‘s match-day squad. He is more than capable of challenging David Raya for a regular first-team spot at the Emirates Stadium next season.

At 25, Lunin is about to enter his prime which makes him a decent choice for the Gunners to pursue in this summer transfer period. However, only time will tell whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Premier League football. Still, Arteta should focus on getting a deal done for him this off-season.