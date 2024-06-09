Arsenal Eye Bournemouth’s £65M Talent as Backup Amid Pursuit of PSG, Man Utd Target

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško is one of the players that Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to replace Kylian Mbappé’s production, as they will have to seek other avenues for goal-scoring.

The Slovenian striker, who is signed with Leipzig until 2028, had an impressive 2023-24 season, netting 18 goals and providing two assists in 42 appearances for the German club.

However, PSG isn’t the only club interested in Šeško. The Leipzig star is also linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. With so much competition for the player, teams will need alternatives if they miss out on the striker.

Sunday Express reports (h/t Sky Sports News) that Arsenal could move for Dominic Solanke as an alternative to Šeško to boost their firepower. Moreover, the information also reveals that Solanke is available for £65 million this summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Despite narrowly missing out on a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024, Solanke had an impressive season with Bournemouth, scoring 19 goals. He’s now being seen as a potential target for a top Premier League club.