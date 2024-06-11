Arsenal eye 23y/o striker who bagged 26 goals last season after Sesko snub – report

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has emerged as a summer transfer option for Arsenal after RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko snubbed them, according to the Evening Standard.

The Gunners are moving on to other targets after the Slovenian international opted to remain with the Bundesliga club, and they see the Mexico international as a similar player to him.

Gimenez offers Arsenal a different option in attack, while he also suits their model of being young and with potential to improve.

The 23-year-old bagged 23 goals and six assists in 30 Eredivisie games in 2023-24, while he also notched three goals and two assists in 11 games across other competitions.

Arsenal have been scouting Gimenez for a while and would have been impressed with his numbers as he scored 28 goals in 2022-23 across all competitions for his former club Cruz Azul and Feyenoord.

As expected, the North Londoners are not the only club keen on the Mexican, with Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Southampton and Liverpool also keeping tabs on him.

Gimenez is currently valued at £38 million by Transfermarkt, and his value could skyrocket if he impresses at the Copa America with the North Americans later this month.

He is eyeing a move to a bigger league after two seasons in the Dutch top-flight, and a chance to join Arsenal could be tempting for him to turn down.

The 6ft striker is a very strong finisher, who is very much capable of hitting the ground running in the Premier League, and landing him could make a huge difference for the Gunners ahead of another title challenge.