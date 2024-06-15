Kevin Campbell, former Arsenal and Everton forward, dies aged 54

Kevin Campbell won the League Cup and FA Cup in 1993, and European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994 while at Arsenal - The Telegraph/Russell Cheyne

Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal and Everton striker, has died at the age of 54.

Campbell, who also played for Nottingham Forest, was seriously ill in hospital.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness,” Arsenal posted on X. “Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Campbell was a key figure in Arsenal being crowned champions of England in 1991, going on to help them win the domestic cup double in 1993 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup the following year.

Campbell’s former Arsenal team-mate Ian Wright posted a series of crying emojis along with photographs of the pair together.

Campbell’s captain at Arsenal, Tony Adams, wrote: “Super Kev: a goal machine, a giant of a man, with an even bigger heart. An intensely private and a truly wonderful human being. I’m devastated for his loved ones, and all of us. Love you Super Kev, Skipper.”

Paying tribute, former Forest team-mate Mark Crossley posted: “Life can be so cruel at times.

“Absolutely devastated with news of my ex-Forest team-mate Kevin Campbell’s passing, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun-loving guy, thoughts are with all his family and friends.”

Campbell joined Forest in 1995, and although he was part of the team relegated from the Premier League two years later, he fired them back into the top-flight the following season.

After a spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor, he returned to England with Everton in March 1999, with his goals almost single-handedly rescuing the club from the drop.

Everton said: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know.

“RIP, Super Kev.”

Campbell went on to join West Bromwich Albion in January 2005, helping them to become the first club to avoid relegation having been bottom of the table at Christmas.

The Premier League said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal, Nott’m Forest, Everton and West Brom striker

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin’s family, friends and those associated with the clubs he played for.”

