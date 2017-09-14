Arsenal and Everton would be foolish to believe the Europa League is beneath them

After watching Arsenal outclass Bournemouth last weekend, like professional dancers prancing around the hapless celebrity contestants in the first week of Strictly Come Dancing, it was difficult not to be impressed. So why do they still feel like such a miserable club to support?

Arsenal really were a joy to watch and should host Cologne in their opening Europa League game tonight with a spring in their step. Instead, there will probably be a sense of deflation.

That is what the Europa League does to clubs in England and it is wrong. Arsenal, just like Everton, should embrace the competition, view it as an exciting opportunity rather than a distraction.

When Arsenal play on their toes, when their movement, on and off the ball, is so fluid and smooth, when they caress the ball to each other with such precision and incision, there is still not a better team in England to observe.

Yet, there are so many people around them who cannot rouse themselves. Whatever praise that follows, is begrudging, whatever cheer a comprehensive home win brought, is fleeting.

Even when things go well for manager Arsene Wenger, everyone seems to be waiting for the moment they turn sour again. There is a constant need to focus on the negative and their participation in the Europa League will sharpen it.

This is what the last few years of Wenger’s reign have achieved. The infighting between fans, the banners, the protests, the refusal of so many to acknowledge that winning three FA Cups in the space of four years constitutes the sort of success most other clubs can only fantasise about, has taken its toll.

For too many, Wenger has crossed the point of no return, he will never be the manager he once was and Arsenal will never win the title or the Champions League until he leaves. The fact they may well fail to do so after him is a moot point.

That anti-Wenger argument shapes all debate. It is omnipresent, either lurking in the background or shouting from the rooftops.

That is why he will go in the end. It is probably the strongest case that can be made for him to step down at the end of this season. Even someone as stubborn as Wenger will be ground down by it all.

But in the meantime, would it not be better to just get behind the team, to appreciate that they can still win trophies under the Frenchman and that, when they are good, everyone else is jealous of the way Arsenal play? Seriously, they are.

