Arsenal make enquiry for Euro 2024 striker

Arsenal have begun to lay the groundwork for the possible transfer of Artem Dovbyk, according to a report.

Girona’s Artem Dovbyk shoots a penalty kick and scores his team’s third goal during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Granada FC at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on May 24, 2024. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Local outlet Diari de Girona report that Arsenal are among three major European clubs with an interest in Girona’s Artem Dovbyk, joining Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the race.

According to the report, all three clubs have registered their interest in a possible transfer, though Girona are clear that any potential buyers would have to pay €40-50m (£34-42m).

Dovbyk’s former clubs Dnipro and FC Midtjylland also still retain a percentage of the player’s rights and a future sale, so that will also factor into his current club’s willingness to let him go.

Girona’s Artem Dovbyk celebrates scoring an equalizing goal during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on May 4, 2024. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of that, Dovbyk’s stock could be boosted by his current participation at Euro 2024 with Ukraine – if his team can shake off their opening-game defeat to Romania.

The 26-year-old earned a starting spot with two goals in Ukraine’s final two pre-tournament friendlies, and strong performances on the international stage would surely turn more eyes in his direction.

At club level, the striker scored 25 goals and assisted a further 10 for Girona in 2023/24, helping his team to a surprising third-place finish.

With Girona finishing ahead of Atletico Madrid, it’s little surprise the latter side are starting to eye up their players.

Ukraine’s Artem Dovbyk (L) challenges Romania’s Andrei Burca during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 17, 2024. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Given the striker won’t come particularly cheap, and at 26 he still doesn’t have any Champions League experience, this one feels like a long shot for Arsenal.

The suggestions so far this summer have been that the Gunners would rather switch their focus to another position and put faith in Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus than invest heavily in someone they’re not very sure about.