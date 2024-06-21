Arsenal make enquiry for Chelsea midfielder

Arsenal are one of the clubs to have made an enquiry for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher amid interest from Atletico Madrid, according to a report from Spain.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: Conor Gallagher of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet AS report that Atletico Madrid have submitted an informal opening bid of just over €20m for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but it was rejected by the Premier League club.

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Gallagher, but not at any price. They’re hoping to raise at least €50m (£42.2m) for the midfielder, which is viewed as prohibitive by Atletico.

The Spanish side still intend to resume talks, but the wide gap in valuations opens the door for others to make a move.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to AS, several Premier League clubs have asked about Gallagher’s situation, including Arsenal, West Ham, Spurs, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

Atletico have other midfield targets, so given the level of competition and the price tag on Gallagher’s head, they may opt to look elsewhere.

Arsenal are certainly in the market for a midfielder, with James McNicholas reporting for The Athletic that the Gunners are shifting to prioritising the position after missing out on centre-forward Benjamin Sesko.

There were suggestions in the same report that the Gunners were leaning towards a No. 6 rather than a No. 8, but Gallagher offers some flexibility, having played both roles for Chelsea and England.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: Conor Gallagher of England and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Gallagher made 50 appearances for Chelsea in 2023/24, scoring seven goals and assisting nine, and he’s currently away at Euro 2024 with his country.