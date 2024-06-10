Arsenal Emerge as Frontrunners to Secure Manchester United, PSG Target in Offensive Boost for Next Season

RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško is reportedly among the players Paris Saint-Germain wants to bring in to fill the gap left with Kylian Mbappé’s departure as they seek new goal-scoring options.

The Slovenian striker, who is signed with Leipzig until 2028, had an impressive 2023-24 season, netting 18 goals and providing two assists in 42 appearances for the German club.

Among the suitors vying for the 21-year-old are Arsenal, which is looking to bolster its attack for next season. A recent report revealed that the Gunners are eyeing alternatives such as Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, considering clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United also have their eyes on Šeško.

Solanke is available for £65 million this summer due to a release clause in his contract. Nonetheless, GIVEMESPORT (h/t The Evening Standard) reports that the Gunners now believe they are clear favorites for Šeško.

Arsenal are keen to bring in a new striker this summer to boost their chances of winning the Premier League title next season, which might explain the full-court press to ensure they land the Leipzig standout.