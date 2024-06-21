Arsenal edging closer to breakthrough on centre-forward signing

Arsenal are edging closer to a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports in Portugal.

Gyokeres is the top target for Arsenal as the North Londoners look to sign a centre-forward this summer, following a stunning debut season in Portuguese football. The Swedish striker signed for Sporting from Coventry City in a £17m deal and scored 43 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions in 2023-24.

Gyokeres won the Bola de Prata as the Primeira Liga’s leading scorer and also provided 10 assists as Sporting won the title under Ruben Amorim.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of €100m (£84.5m) in his contract at the Estádio José Alvalade, though Arsenal are aiming to agree a deal at a lower fee. It is expected that Gyokeres’ sale will bring in a record fee for Sporting, however, eclipsing the €65m (£54.9m) deal that took Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United in January 2020.

Portuguese publication Leonino have claimed the two teams are close to a breakthrough on the financial details of a deal, as Mikel Arteta looks to sign an out-and-out number nine to boost his team’s title chances next season.

Sporting appear to be planning for the Sweden international’s exit after opening talks over the transfer of Fotis Ioannidis, who scored 23 goals in all competitions for Panathinaikos last season.

Coventry will be keeping a close eye on developments having inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that took Gyokeres to Sporting last summer. The Sky Blues will receive 10% of any profit made on the fee Sporting paid 12 months ago.

Read – Four unused England players Southgate should turn to against Slovenia

See more – Player Analysis: Why Premier League clubs want Nico Williams

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok