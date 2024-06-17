Arsenal have edge in race for PSG signing

Arsenal could have the edge in a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons as they’re willing to consider a loan, according to a report.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Xavi Simons of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Red Bull Arena on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

CaughtOffside report that Arsenal are interested in PSG midfielder Xavi Simons, and they have an advantage over their rivals in the race as they’re willing to take him on loan.

French outlet L’Equipe reported last week that PSG are likely to be hesitant to make a permanent sale this summer, as most of any transfer fee this summer would go to PSV.

Simons’ agreement to return to PSG from PSV included a clause that allowed PSV to collect most of the profits from any sale before January 2025.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig reacts during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Red Bull Arena on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

L’Equipe had claimed that Arsenal were in the race for Simons along with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, all of whom had contacted PSG.

But with PSG wanting a loan, Arsenal could potentially push for a temporary transfer with an option to buy next summer, delaying their financial commitment to the transfer. We saw that with David Raya’s move last summer.

RB Leipzig are keen to do a deal like that, re-signing Simons on loan with an option to buy, and the player is happy to return to the Bundesliga, so they may still prove the favourites for his signature.

But L’Equipe report that no decision will be made until after Simons’ involvement at Euro 2024, giving some time for Arsenal to consider a move.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig on the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim at Red Bull Arena on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Simons made 43 appearances for RB Leipzig in 2023/24, scoring 10 goals and assisting 15 from the wings.

He split his time between the left and the right, seemingly making him a good option for Arsenal, who could use an addition to compete with and support Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard.