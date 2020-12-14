Arsenal dressing room in turmoil as Mikel Arteta gets vote of confidence

Mikel Arteta pleads to the referee - MARC ASPLAND

Mikel Arteta has been given strong backing by the Arsenal hierarchy as he looks to rescue their disastrous season and unite a squad understood to be divided and fractured into cliques.

Arteta retains the support of Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, and still has the backing of the vast majority of his players, despite the club ­producing their worst start to a ­top-flight season since 1974.

Telegraph Sport understands there are deep divisions within the first-team squad, though, with rival factions causing hostility in the changing room and further complicating Arteta’s rebuilding efforts.

As the fallout continued from the calamitous 1-0 home defeat by ­Burnley on Sunday:

Edu insisted the club needed “stability” after years of turmoil on and off the pitch, calling for supporters to be “patient” with the team

Full-back Kieran Tierney said the players must take full responsibility for their poor form and insisted they had belief in Arteta’s management

Granit Xhaka’s long-term future at the club was thrown into doubt following his red card at the Emirates, with the club looking to strengthen midfield in the transfer market

Arteta’s side were handed a tricky tie against Portuguese giants ­Benfica in the knockout stages of the Europa League

Edu has given his full support to Arteta and insisted that the club’s recent results do not reflect the quality of their work behind the scenes.

The Brazilian also expressed his belief that he could see a “beautiful future” for the team as their talented youngsters continue to develop under Arteta’s guidance.

Arsenal have endured a relentlessly chaotic few years, on and off the pitch, and their executives are now desperate for a steady period of rebuilding.

In the past year, Arsenal have made 55 redundancies as a result of the pandemic, parted ways with head of football Raul Sanllehi and completely restructured their scouting network.

Arteta has been forced to navigate these issues alongside a series of internal problems with his squad and uncertainty over the futures of key players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka, who have both agreed new deals in recent months.

Story continues

Arsenal technical director Edu is fully behind Arteta - GETTY IMAGES

“The club need stability right now,” said Edu, in an interview that had been arranged ahead of the Burnley defeat. “We have faced so many changes. Now is the time to try to be a stable club – externally and internally, we need that. Since we arrived here [in 2019] we have been changing, changing, changing. Now is the time to be stable and together at the same time.”

Only 13 months have passed since Arsenal fired head coach Unai Emery and there are no suggestions within the club that Arteta has lost the faith of his squad in the same manner as his predecessor.

One source even described some players as being “in love” with the manager, even if there are clear ­differences between many of the players themselves.

“We have to be patient,” said Edu. “I know asking for patience for Arsenal is very strange because ­everyone has said that for long, long periods. But I am here to give the word that everything is fine internally. The results are not coming, but I think we are going to change it very soon.

“If we are not talking about patience with Mikel it would be very unfair to him. Because what a year we have faced. Pre-season challenges, three months without any football matches, a lot of things changing in the club.

“He started, and stopped, and when he started to get an understanding of all the squad he stopped again. He did not get a sequence to know everyone properly.

“The year was so challenging for everyone, but even more so for Mikel, who had just arrived at the club. If you have a manager who was at the club for two, three, five years, it makes that situation easier. That is why Mikel needs always, from my side, good words.”

Sam Dean's Arsenal briefing

Arsenal host in-form Southampton on Wednesday and Tierney said it is the responsibility of the players to pull them out of this negative ­spiral.

“There is no way to disguise it,” said Tierney. “It’s terrible, to be honest. It’s not what we are, not where we are as a club. It’s not what the fans deserve, it’s not what the manager deserves.

“It’s us players that need to take responsibility for this. It’s on us and nobody else. We have got a great manager and we believe in him 100 per cent. The blame is on us, nobody else.”

Arsenal will look to add midfield creativity in the January transfer window, but will also try to sell unwanted players.

Edu said it is the responsibility of those within the club to find a ­solution and that fans should not expect a “magician” to come in and fix their problems.