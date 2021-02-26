Arsenal draw Olympiacos in Europa League last 16

(Independent)

Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiacos in the Europa League round of 16.

Mikel Arteta’s side produced a dramatic late comeback to knockout Benfica in their last-32 tie, having fallen behind 2-1 in the second leg before goals from Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang averted disaster.

With their domestic campaign almost certainly too volatile to secure European football by way of a Premier League finish, and with the Gunners knocked out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Europa League remains the last gateway for Arteta’s side.

Failure to win the competition will have serious ramifications on the club’s capabilities in the transfer market, with Arteta hoping to continue the overhaul of the first-team squad.

Even if they are to come through the tie against Olympiacos, though, there are still a number of high-quality challengers vying to lift the trophy in Gdansk, including the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan and Ajax.