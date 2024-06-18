Arsenal’s Douglas Luiz pursuit ends as Juventus swap deal nears completion

Arsenal‘s long-held interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz appears to be reaching a conclusion as Juventus edges closer to securing the Brazilian’s signature.

Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder #06 Douglas Luiz reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 6, 2024. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports from Sky Sport Italia last week indicated that Juventus and Aston Villa were in ongoing discussions regarding a swap deal, with Villa requesting Samuel Iling-Junior, Weston McKennie, and a €20m (£16.9m) fee in exchange for Luiz.

The two clubs are reportedly nearing an agreement, although Juventus initially aimed to reduce the €20m fee. Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic confirmed talks between Villa and Juventus, citing Villa’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) concerns as a contributing factor.

Villa’s recent £119.6m losses have put them at risk of a PSR sanction, as the rules only permit a £105m loss over three years. Tanswell suggests that Villa may need to sell a first-team player for a substantial fee to remain compliant and continue spending this summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with teammate Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

While Arsenal were initially considered potential rivals for Luiz‘s signature, recent reports suggest Juventus is the clear frontrunner. Tuttojuve reports that the deal could be finalised within days, with only McKennie’s personal terms with Aston Villa remaining unresolved.

Despite Arsenal‘s long-standing admiration for Luiz, as reported by Charles Watts, a renewed bid for the player seemed unlikely from last week. Reports from Brazil had suggested Villa might be open to a £50m offer, but Juventus’s proposed deal of McKennie, Iling-Junior, and €20m appears to be the preferred option.

However, McKennie’s wage demands are proving to be a sticking point, with the American international seeking a “top player” salary exceeding his current earnings at Juventus. Tuttosport claims McKennie wants €2.5m annually after tax, which would significantly increase Aston Villa‘s financial outlay.

Despite these complications, there remains optimism that the deal will be finalised in the coming days.