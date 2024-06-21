Arsenal & Dortmund bid for Fenerbahce 24yo

Arsenal are one of two clubs to make an offer for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports in Turkey, but neither bid has been accepted.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: Ferdi Kadioglu runs with the ball during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Sivasspor at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on December 4, 2023. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Ajansspor report that official transfer offers for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu have started to arrive, with the two most serious bids coming from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

According to the report, Arsenal have placed a bid of €20m (£16.9m) for the defender, whilst Dortmund have offered €25m (£21.1m).

Yet both clubs have been knocked back, with Fenerbahce president Ali Koc telling them they’ll only consider a transfer for an offer of €35-40m (£29.6-33.8m).

Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu plays the ball during the international friendly football match between Germany and Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on November 18, 2023, in preparation for the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

As well as Arsenal and Dortmund, Ajansspor report that Kadioglu has serious offers from Arab countries, but he’s not considering a move in that direction at the moment.

This isn’t the first report of a bid from Arsenal, with fellow Turkish outlet Milliyet also claiming that the Gunners had made a €20m offer.

TRTSpor had reported earlier in the year that Arsenal were finally set to step up their interest in Kadioglu, and it seems they have, if you believe the Turkish media.

Yet none of the reports have been backed up by English journalists just yet, and Turkish outlets have a history with throwing Arsenal’s name into the ring for high-profile players on the verge of leaving the country.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY: Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce runs with the ball during the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce at NEF Stadyumu on June 4, 2023. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Kadioglu made 51 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, largely playing as a left-back but also featuring as a right-back on a relatively regular basis.

The defender scored three goals and provided five assists in those 51 club games, and he’s also a Turkey international, playing 90 minutes against Georgia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday.