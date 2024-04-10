'Arsenal didn't give Bayern the respect they deserved'

[Getty Images]

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes the Gunners "didn't play our game" in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final draw with Bayern Munich but says he is "quite confident" they will progress from the tie.

"When I was watching the game I was a little bit nervous about how we were playing," the former goalkeeper told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"We didn't give Bayern the respect they deserved. I know in their league they are way off the pace at the top, but they're still a really good team and they showed that.

"We showed a little bit or nerves - a bit of inexperience in that situation.

"It will be tough [in the second leg] but I'm quite confident because now the pressure is really on Bayern in front of their own fans. For Arsenal, it's just go there and play our game.

"Now we know what they're capable of. We didn't play our best game, but if we play our best game in Munich we have a great chance."

Seaman also believes his former side were lucky to avoid giving a penalty away while 2-1 down and understands why Saka was denied his own spot-kick after going down under contact from Manuel Neuer in stoppage time.

"I've seen them given but, if I'm honest, it looks a little bit like he's [Saka] looking for the penalty," added the ex-England international.

"Bayern could have had a penalty of their own, with [Thomas] Tuchel after the game saying it should have been a handball. I didn't see it when I was watching the game but when you look at it afterwards, you hear the referee blow. It's a strange one.

"Technically, it should have been given to Bayern and that was at a really important stage at 2-1. If they had scored to make it 3-1, we would be in trouble."

Listen to the full chat on BBC Sounds from 2:21:30

Read more about the penalty incidents and vote if they should have been given here