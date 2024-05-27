Arsenal defender Williamson signs new deal

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has signed a contract extension with the club.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Gunners this morning.

Williamson is very much Arsenal through and through after joining the club’s academy at the age of nine. She made her senior debut for the The Gunners as a 17-year-old in early 2014. The defender has gone on to make 232 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 15 goals. She has won the Barclays Women’s Super League title with the club, along with four FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cups and two Adobe Women’s FA Cups.

After signing her new deal at Arsenal, Williamson said “Everyone knows what Arsenal means to me, but I think every time I sign a new contract, I feel that love ignite all over again. I’m very happy to be staying – this is a place where I can still continue to grow, develop and be challenged. As a group, we’re all very focused on bringing more silverware to this club and I can’t wait to get started again when the new season comes around.”

News of Williamson’s contract extension comes just days after forward Stina Blackstenius opted to extend her stay with Arsenal. Retaining top players is hugely important for The Gunners as they look to increase their push for further silverware next season.