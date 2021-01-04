Arsenal defender William Saliba close to joining French side Nice on loan

William Saliba of Arsenal in action during the Papa John's Trophy Second Round match between AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal U21 - GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal defender William Saliba is close to joining French side Nice on a loan until the end of the season.

Saliba has not made a single first-team appearance for Arsenal this campaign after he was unable to find a loan move in the summer window.

Signed for £27 million in the summer of 2019, Saliba is seen as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Europe but Mikel Arteta believes he needs a “transition year” before he is ready to play for the first team.

It has been a difficult few months for the 19-year-old, who was expected by former team-mates and coaches to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

It is understood that Nice will not be paying a loan fee for Saliba but they will be covering his full wages until the end of this season. It is the second loan spell of the Frenchman’s short Arsenal career, after he was sent back to Saint-Etienne for a year immediately after joining the club in 2019.

Sam Dean's Arsenal briefing

There is no option for Nice to buy Saliba at the end of this loan, as Arsenal still view him as a key talent for the future.

Nice are currently 12th in the Ligue 1 table, a month after sacking former Arsenal manager Patrick Vieira as their manager.

According to French reports, Vieira had been pushing for Saliba to be signed on loan before his dismissal. Adrian Ursea, Vieira’s former assistant, is now the club’s head coach.

The imminent departure of Saliba from Arsenal follows the loan move of Sead Kolasinac to Schalke last week, as the club continues the process of trimming the squad.

Arteta has said his squad is unsustainably big and there could yet be more departures this month, with defender Sokratis attracting interest from Europe after being left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad.