Arsenal defender Wienroither signs new deal

Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither has signed a new contract with the club.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Gunners this morning.

Wienroither joined Arsenal from German club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the January 2022 transfer window. The defender has gone on to make 47 appearances for the club in all competitions in which she has scored one goal.

In May 2023, Wienroither sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury which sidelined her for almost a year. She was able to make four substitute appearances for Arsenal at the end of this season.

With Wienroither having now returned to fitness, she will be hoping to make up for lost time in the next chapter of her Arsenal career.

After signing her contract extension with the North Londoners, Wienroither said “It’s such an incredible feeling for me to put pen to paper once again for the Arsenal. I’m so happy to remain at this club and to have the opportunity to continue playing for a football team that I consider home.

“Being back on the pitch with my teammates is a feeling I can’t describe, and I can’t wait for the next season to get started.”

Wienroither is the third player to sign a new deal at Arsenal during the close season.