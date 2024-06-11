Arsenal defender Wienroither signs new contract

Wienroither made her debut from the bench against Manchester United on 19 January 2022 [Getty Images]

Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither has signed a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old Austria international has made 47 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Hoffenheim in January 2022.

In May 2023, she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the Women's Champions League semi-final defeat by Wolfsburg.

She was out of action for 11 months and made her comeback in the 5-0 Women's Super League victory over Bristol City.

"It's such an incredible feeling for me to put pen to paper once again for Arsenal," said Wienroither.

"Being back on the pitch with my team-mates is a feeling I can't describe. I can't wait for the next season to get started."

On Monday, Arsenal confirmed they will play in the United States for the first time this summer as part of their pre-season preparations.

Jonas Eidevall's side will be based in Washington from 15-26 August and play friendlies against Washington Spirit and Chelsea.

The 2024-25 Women's Super League starts on 21 September.

Director of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said: "Laura is an important part of our squad, we've all been impressed by the way she has worked back from serious injury. We look forward to seeing her back to her best."