Arsenal defender sustains nasty injury in Euro 2024 game, stretchered off in huge blow

Arsenal left-back and Scotland international Kieran Tierney sustained a nasty injury against Switzerland on Wednesday night at the European Championship, and he had to be stretchered off.

While there is yet to be an official confirmation, it looks as if his time at the tournament might be over.

The Gunners defender looked as if he fell, and his hamstring appeared to pop. Tierney was unable to walk off the pitch and had to be eventually replaced.

Looks like that could be a really nasty injury for Kieran Tierney. As soon as he went down he was frantically waving towards the bench. Looked like he was holding his hamstring. This guy really has had the most awful luck with injuries. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) June 19, 2024

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan in La Liga with Real Sociedad, featuring in 26 games across all competitions.

Tierney has admitted he might have played his last game for Arsenal given the options available to manager Mikel Arteta in the position.

However, he has left his options open and is not completely ruling out a return to the North London club, citing the case of William Saliba.

The injury he sustained tonight has not done his chances of forcing his way back into the plans of Arteta any good.

Tierney was hoping to use the tournament to prove himself all over again, and Arsenal and potential summer transfer suitors would have planned to run the rule over him during the few weeks of Euro 2024.