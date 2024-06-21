Arsenal defender ruled out of remainder of Euro 2024 through injury

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will miss the remainder of Euro 2024 after being stretchered off with a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Tierney managed just over an hour before needing to be removed from the field with an injury which manager Steve Clarke admitted looked "pretty bad" after the game.

Assistant manager John Carver soon confirmed Tierney had immediately been released from the Scotland camp to return to Arsenal for further checks on the injury.

"He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that's all I can really say at the moment," Carver explained.

"They will give updates as they have it, but he is obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress and move through the tournament, I am sure he will be back to support us."

Scotland are in a strong position to progress to the knockout stages of Euro 2024. After a disappointing 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany on opening night, the point gained against Switzerland keeps them in the hunt for qualification to the next round.

Three points over Group C's bottom side Hungary next time out should be enough to seal Scotland's advancement as one of the best third-placed teams, while automatic qualification is not yet impossible. Switzerland face leaders Germany and must avoid a six-goal swing to keep their spot in second.

As for Tierney, the left-back will be eagerly awaiting an update on his fitness heading into a summer which was expected to revolve around his search for an exit from Arsenal.

Tierney spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad but departed the La Liga side without seeing his moved turned permanent.

He has two years left on his contract with Arsenal and is expected to be available for transfer again this summer, although suitors will await news of the severity of his latest injury before deciding their next moves.