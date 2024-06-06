Arsenal decision confirmed ahead of VAR vote

New reports have confirmed that Arsenal want to keep VAR, ahead of the Premier League vote at the AGM on Thursday.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND: Referee Stuart Attwell checks the VAR screen for a red card for Mason Holgate of Sheffield United (not pictured), which was later given during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are set to vote on whether to scrap VAR at their annual general meeting on Thursday, June 6th, but Arsenal are reportedly among the teams who want to keep the system.

Simon Stone reports for the BBC that Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are all among the clubs that want to keep VAR, though they’re demanding that improvements are made.

This follows a previous report from Ben Jacobs that Arsenal would be among the clubs to vote to keep the video review system.

The BBC, Jacobs, and The Athletic all report that the vote is not likely to go through, as it hasn’t received sufficient support to get the 14 votes (from 20 clubs) needed to pass.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Referee Robert Jones checks the VAR screen for a handball by Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Included in the expected changes for next season is the use of in-game VAR announcements from referees on a trial basis, according to the BBC report.

The Premier League is also planning to introduce semi-automated offsides in the autumn.

The Daily Mail had also previously claimed some clubs are privately considering a push to appoint top foreign referees to Premier League games.

Similar proposals have previously been shot down by the Premier League and PGMOL, but at least three clubs now believe it would provide a positive step forward.

The big screen shows the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) action, checking for a penalty for handball during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 7, 2023. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Perhaps that will also be discussed at Thursday’s AGM, after which we should have a much better idea of how the Premier League plans to move forward.