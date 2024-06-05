Arsenal deal not yet close but Barcelona 19yo considering transfer

Arsenal aren’t yet close to the signing of Mikayil Faye from Barcelona, but the player is thinking about leaving, according to reports.

BARCELONA, SPAIN: Mikayil Faye of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 30, 2024. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports in his Daily Briefing that nothing is close with regards to a potential Arsenal move for Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye.

Many clubs are interested in the player, but nothing is concrete just yet, and Barcelona themselves still need to make a decision on what to do with the defender.

Yet the Spanish media report that Faye is at least considering an exit.

Roger Torello writes for Mundo Deportivo that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are all interested in the player, with the Gunners seemingly foremost among them.

Faye reportedly feels somewhat disappointed with how he’s been treated by his current club in recent weeks, and doesn’t understand why he’s yet to play any minutes for the Barcelona first team.

Unless he receives a concrete first-team promotion, Torello claims Faye is minded to leave.

Simon Jones reported for the Daily Mail last week that Arsenal had asked about Faye, and that Barcelona believe his sale could raise £17m or more.

The 19-year-old can play at left-back or centre-back, which would seemingly make him a good fit for an Arsenal side that often tasks one defender with playing a mix of those two roles.

Faye played 33 times for Barcelona’s B team in 2023/24, scoring four goals and helping them to a third-place finish in the Spanish third tier.