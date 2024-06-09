Arsenal cult hero addresses prospects of returning to club on Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff

The 2023-24 European season is over for most, but not Real Oviedo, who are in the Segunda play-offs. On Saturday, they drew 0-0 with Eibar in the first leg of their semi-final clash, with the return leg taking place next week. Santi Cazorla missed the match with a muscle injury, but he remains an influential figure in the dressing room.

Cazorla will figure out his future plans once Oviedo’s season ends. He could continue playing, although retirement is also a possibility for the 39-year-old. If the latter happens, he’d have a job waiting for him at his former club, Arsenal.

In recent weeks, Mikel Arteta has already spoken of his desire to add Cazorla to his backroom team, and the man himself issued his response to this during an interview with Marca.

“Of course, I was lucky enough to share a dressing room with Mikel Arteta and now he is the coach. We had conversations about the possibility of joining his coaching staff. But right now I’m not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, and continuing to enjoy football as a player. Then we’ll see what the future holds for me. It’s clear that Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open for me to return.”

For now, Cazorla’s full focus remains on doing everything he can to help Real Oviedo secure promotion to La Liga. However, it is inevitable that he will return to Arsenal when he decides that his playing days are over.