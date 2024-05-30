Arsenal could sell 24yo star for £21m with ‘more time’ to replace him – report

Arsenal could sell 24yo star for £21m with ‘more time’ to replace him – report

Arsenal could be open to the possibility of selling Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan this summer, according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia in January last year and he has since been in-and-out of the starting line-up.

Kiwior barely started under manager Mikel Arteta during the first half of last season and there was talk that he could be loaned out in January.

However, the London giants were clear that he was not available. Kiwior ended up starting regularly at left-back between February and March.

It is now reported that Milan are long-term admirers of Kiwior and they would like to bring him to San Siro ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old has the ability to play as a right or left centre-back while he can also operate as a left-back or from the defensive midfield role.

The Rossoneri value his versatility and are prepared to make a renewed summer offer.

TuttoMercatoWeb add that Arsenal could be willing to sell this time around as there is more time to bring in a suitable replacement.

It is claimed that a fee slightly less than £21 million could be sufficient to sign Kiwior, who may want a more prominent role next term.

The Pole would favour a return to Serie A where he made a name for himself at Spezia.

Arsenal should not sell Kiwior without proper replacement

The Gunners currently have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as the undisputed central defenders.

The duo are assured to start every league game when fit. If either is absent, Kiwior is one of the immediate back-up options alongside Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber.

As TuttoMercatoWeb claim, Kiwior may want a guaranteed starting place next season, but Arsenal should avoid selling him unless they can recruit a proper successor first.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta prefers to play with a left-footed centre-back in his line-up. If Kiwior were to leave, the Spanish tactician will definitely want a like-for-like replacement.

In our view, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato would be a perfect acquisition. The 18-year-old sensation has the ability to play in central defence or at left-back and would be a statement signing.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com