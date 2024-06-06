Arsenal in contact with Everton player’s camp

Arsenal have been in contact with Amadou Onana’s camp with regards to a potential summer move, but they’re yet to make an approach to Everton.

Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport this week that Arsenal have had some contact with Amadou Onana’s camp, keeping informed on the player’s situation, though he added that they haven’t entered into negotiations with Everton.

Romano went on to point out that Arsenal have several names on their midfield shortlist this summer, and Onana is appreciated by many clubs. So there’s nothing particularly concrete in a potential move at this point.

Football insider Team News and Ticks reports on Patreon (via afcstuff) that Onana’s agent has been contacting clubs, including Arsenal, to try and engineer a move for him.

TNAT confirms that Arsenal haven’t yet contacted Everton, but adds that the Gunners are interested in the player.

Mark Douglas recently reported for i news that Onana looks the most likely of all Everton’s potential major departures this summer.

Everton look likely to need to make some sales, with their proposed takeover by 777 Partners officially falling through on Saturday morning.

The Blues were already in financial difficulty with the Premier League, charged twice for Profit and Sustainability Rule breaches.

The PSR system operates over a three-year period, so it’s likely Everton will be in trouble again in 2024/25 unless they can make a major sale or two.

Onana’s agent and sister Melissa confirmed earlier this year that a January move was briefly on the cards for the Everton midfielder.

“We could have left this winter, but we once again sat down and asked the question whether it’s the right time, if the player is ready,” Melissa Onana said.

“My job is to put opportunities on the table. In the end, he’s the one who makes the choice because it’s his life and his career.

“I put the opportunities on the table and he said ‘No, I want to stay at Everton and I want to continue to fight’.”

It looks like things might be different now, with Onana having helped Everton to avoid relegation and Arsenal having some money to spend.