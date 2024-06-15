Arsenal make contact with Everton over £50m target

Arsenal links to Amadou Onana have taken a twist, with multiple sources now confirming that the Gunners have made contact with Everton.

Everton’s Amadou Onana celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 19, 2024. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Just days ago, The Athletic appeared to rule out an Arsenal move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. They reported that though the 22-year-old has admirers at the club, a move is not in the works for this summer.

Yet the story has now taken a twist, as various sources suggest the Gunners may have made their first official enquiries.

Alan Myers of Sky Sports News reported on Friday night that a Champions League club had made an enquiry for Onana, adding that the Belgian international is expected to leave and valued at around £50m.

Joe Thomas of the Liverpool Echo then broke the news that Arsenal were the Champions League club in question.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: Amadou Onana of Everton celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 19, 2024. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to Thomas, Mikel Arteta has long admired Onana, and Arsenal are now seeking to act on that interest.

The BBC’s Shamoon Hafez later confirmed that Arsenal have made contact with Everton over Onana’s availability, adding that it would take an offer of £50m+ for the club to consider selling the midfielder.

It’s worth mentioning that Everton have a big incentive to play up interest from Arsenal at the moment.

As the Liverpool Echo point out, selling Onana to Arsenal would allow Everton to stay the right side of Profit and Sustainability Rules without accepting less than they want from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton and United are currently around £30m apart in their valuations of Branthwaite, with United offering £35m plus £8m in add-ons but Everton wanting £70m.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: Amadou Onana of Everton celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate James Tarkowski during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 19, 2024. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It’s not impossible that Everton might be trying to use rumours of Arsenal interest in Onana to convince United to up their bid for Branthwaite.

Yet it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see Arsenal making a move for Onana. He’s young, he has Premier League experience, he’s performed well against the Gunners in the past, and Arteta’s side do seem to be on the lookout for a midfield signing.

Whether the reports are accurate or it just makes for a convincing story to fool Manchester United, we should get answers in the next fortnight.

The financial year ends on June 30th, and Everton need to make a sale by then.