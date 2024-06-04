Arsenal make contact with 26yo Ukrainian winger’s reps

Arsenal has reportedly initiated contact with the representatives of 26-year-old Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov, currently playing for Girona FC, over a potential transfer this summer.

The interest from the Gunners comes as Tsygankov prepares to represent Ukraine in the upcoming Euros in Germany.

Girona’s Ukrainian forward #08 Viktor Tsygankov celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Granada FC at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on May 24, 2024. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Viktor Tsygankov has garnered attention from several top European clubs after an impressive season with Girona, where he scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 La Liga appearances, playing a crucial role in the club’s qualification for the Champions League. His performances have not only caught the eye of Arsenal but also AC Milan, both clubs competing in next season’s Champions League.

Despite the growing interest, Tsygankov remains focused on his national team commitments and has instructed his agent to avoid transfer discussions during the tournament. However, this has not deterred clubs from exploring a potential move for the talented winger.

GIRONA, SPAIN – MAY 04: Viktor Tsyhankov of Girona FC shows appreciation to the fans whilst wearing a UEFA Champions League shirt following victory in the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at Montilivi Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Girona, keen to retain their star player, are open to negotiations but will expect a significant offer for Tsygankov, who has a contract with the club until 2027. The club’s sporting director, Quique Cárcel, has publicly stated, “We are open to receiving important offers,” suggesting a willingness to consider a transfer if the price is right.

Tsygankov‘s release clause stands at €30 million, a figure that wouldn’t deter a club like Arsenal. The Gunners’ participation in the Champions League next season could prove to be a major draw for Tsygankov, who has expressed his desire to play in Europe’s elite competition.

Ukraine’s midfielder #15 Viktor Tsyhankov reacts after missing an attempt to score during the friendly football match Germany v Ukraine, in Nuremberg, eastern Germany, on June 3, 2024. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a keen admirer of Tsygankov, believing the Ukrainian would be a valuable addition to his squad. While the transfer window is yet to officially open, Arsenal‘s early move indicates their determination to get their business done sooner rather than later.