Arsenal make contact with 26yo Ukrainian winger’s reps
Arsenal has reportedly initiated contact with the representatives of 26-year-old Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov, currently playing for Girona FC, over a potential transfer this summer.
The interest from the Gunners comes as Tsygankov prepares to represent Ukraine in the upcoming Euros in Germany.
Viktor Tsygankov has garnered attention from several top European clubs after an impressive season with Girona, where he scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 La Liga appearances, playing a crucial role in the club’s qualification for the Champions League. His performances have not only caught the eye of Arsenal but also AC Milan, both clubs competing in next season’s Champions League.
Despite the growing interest, Tsygankov remains focused on his national team commitments and has instructed his agent to avoid transfer discussions during the tournament. However, this has not deterred clubs from exploring a potential move for the talented winger.
Girona, keen to retain their star player, are open to negotiations but will expect a significant offer for Tsygankov, who has a contract with the club until 2027. The club’s sporting director, Quique Cárcel, has publicly stated, “We are open to receiving important offers,” suggesting a willingness to consider a transfer if the price is right.
Tsygankov‘s release clause stands at €30 million, a figure that wouldn’t deter a club like Arsenal. The Gunners’ participation in the Champions League next season could prove to be a major draw for Tsygankov, who has expressed his desire to play in Europe’s elite competition.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a keen admirer of Tsygankov, believing the Ukrainian would be a valuable addition to his squad. While the transfer window is yet to officially open, Arsenal‘s early move indicates their determination to get their business done sooner rather than later.