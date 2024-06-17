Arsenal will consider ‘big’ offers for fan favourite says report

Arsenal are reportedly open to offers for academy graduate Reiss Nelson, despite the winger recently signing a new four-year contract with the club last July.

The Gunners are seeking to raise funds for new signings this summer, and Nelson’s sale could provide a significant boost to their transfer budget.

West Ham United’s Czech defender #05 Vladimir Coufal (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal’s English midfielder 24 Reiss Nelson during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 28, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources have told Football Insider that Arsenal would consider any “big” offers for the 24-year-old, who has struggled for regular game time under Mikel Arteta. Nelson made just five starts in all competitions this season, and his limited minutes have led to interest from other Premier League clubs, including Brighton.

Although Nelson is a homegrown player, and Arsenal are keen to maintain their quota, the club is reportedly willing to let him go if a substantial offer is received. The Gunners are believed to be prioritising strengthening their attack, and Nelson’s departure could pave the way for new arrivals.

Despite signing a new contract last summer after interest from Sevilla and Wolves, Nelson’s situation has changed this season. His lack of playing time has fuelled speculation about his future, with reports suggesting that a move away from the Emirates could be on the cards.

Arsenal’s English midfielder Reiss Nelson (C) celebrates after scoring his team third goal of the team during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 4, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Nelson has been with Arsenal since he was nine-years-old and has made 89 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2017. However, his opportunities have been limited in recent seasons, and he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

The winger has shown glimpses of his potential, but his inconsistency and lack of end product have been a cause for concern. With Arsenal looking to strengthen their squad this summer, Nelson could be sacrificed to make room for new signings.

It remains to be seen whether any club will meet Arsenal’s valuation for Nelson, but his availability is likely to attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Brighton, who were reportedly keen on signing him last summer, could renew their interest, while other clubs will no doubt also enter the race for his signature.