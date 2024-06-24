Arsenal confirm new contract for 22yo international

Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has signed a new contract with the club, with the Gunners confirming the fresh deal on Monday.

Karl Hein holds the ball after a save for Arsenal (Photo via Arsenal on Twitter)

“I’m delighted to extend my contract and continue my journey in this amazing club after six years,” Hein told the official website.

“Hopefully, there will be even more good memories and successes for the club.”

Karl Hein (top left) lines up with the Estonia national team before their friendly against Hungary on March 24th, 2023 (Photo via Jalpall.ee)

Technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta commented on the new deal, revealing their delight at the keeper committing his future.

“We’re very happy that Karl will continue his development as an Arsenal player,” Edu said.

“He’s an exciting prospect and a popular member of the squad. We look forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career.”

Arteta added: “Karl has continued to impress us with his attitude and commitment to getting better every day.

“We value being part of his continued development and I want to congratulate him on earning a new deal with the club.”

Karl Hein celebrating a penalty save (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Hein was on Arsenal’s list of players out of contract this summer, but reports in late May suggested there was still a possibility he could be convinced to sign a new deal before the end of June.

News broke last week that he’d decided to sign, and those reports have now been officially confirmed.

Last week’s reports suggested that a loan move is now likely, with the player keen to play regular football.

Although it’s definitely good to keep a talented young goalkeeper, that loan would mean Arsenal remain a bit short with their goalkeeping options in the short term.

As it stands, only Aaron Ramsdale would remain from the three goalkeepers available to Arteta last season, though Ramsdale’s situation is uncertain and David Raya is likely to complete a permanent transfer.