Arsenal Have Concrete Interest In This Aston Villa Star: Should Arteta Bring Him On Board?

In a recent tweet, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed that Arsenal have concrete interest in Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer. It has been claimed that the Gunners are eyeing a move to bring the Brazilian midfield enforcer to the Emirates Stadium but are facing competition from Juventus in pursuit of him.

The 26-year-old was a consistent performer for the West Midlands club after he put in a string of impressive displays for them at the centre of the park. Luiz scored ten goals and grabbed ten assists in 53 appearances for the Villans last season in all competitions.

The Brazilian talent has been a solid presence in the middle of the park as he averaged 1.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 0.5 clearances, 1.4 shots, 1.5 key passes, 0.9 crosses and 0.7 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even been careful when distributing possession from midfield based on his pass success rate of 89.4% in the top tier of English football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Villa Park will run out in the summer of 2026 which could make it difficult for the Gunners to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this transfer window.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz during the Second Leg match of the Europa Conference League Semi Final between Olympiacos and Aston Villa. Athens, Greece, May 9, 2024. (Photo by Dimitris Kapantais / SOOC / SOOC via AFP)

Should Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Bring Luiz On Board This Summer?

Luiz is a tough-tackling midfielder who can read the danger well to make some timely interceptions for his team at the centre of the park. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and can strike the ball with venom from long range.

The Brazilian midfielder has got the eye to play a few decisive passes in the opponent’s half and can make some driving runs with the ball from midfield. He is primarily a box-to-box midfielder but can also function as a holding midfielder if told to do so.

Luiz would add more quality to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s midfield. He has what it takes to nail down a regular starting place at the North London club next season. Plus, Luiz would also help the Gunners compete for some major honours over the next few years. At 26, the Brazilian will enter his prime soon, so Arsenal would be wise to go all out to bring him on board this summer.