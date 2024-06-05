Arsenal to complete 1st summer signing within days
Arsenal are expected to complete the formal steps to activate David Raya’s purchase option in the coming days, according to a report.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal are expected to proceed with the formal steps to activate David Raya’s £27m purchase option in the coming days, with no changes to the plan for the player.
In fact, Romano claims the plan has been the same since day one of the loan, he’s staying and he’s going to be a permanent Arsenal signing.
Raya completed his loan from Brentford at the end of the club campaign, but he’s officially still with the Gunners until the end of June. Arsenal have that £27m buy option to extend the deal beyond that.
“I would love to be at Arsenal next season and, if that’s the case, it would be amazing, a dream come true to sign for this club,” Raya said recently.
“I don’t want to think too much about the future. It’s not up to me. It’s up to the club and Mikel.
“If my performances have been good enough, hopefully, they will offer me a contract.”
Raya kept 20 clean sheets in 41 matches for Arsenal this season, just a little under 50% of his appearances for the club. It’s little wonder he won the Premier League Golden Glove.
The goalkeeper’s clean sheet record is about more than just his personal performances, but Raya played his part in taking the backline to another level in 2023/24.
Once the deal gets over the line, Raya will be prepared to keep that progress going in 2024/25.