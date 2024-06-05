Arsenal to complete 1st summer signing within days

Arsenal are expected to complete the formal steps to activate David Raya’s purchase option in the coming days, according to a report.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, and David Raya of Arsenal embrace at full-time after victory in the penalty shoot out following the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Porto at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal are expected to proceed with the formal steps to activate David Raya’s £27m purchase option in the coming days, with no changes to the plan for the player.

In fact, Romano claims the plan has been the same since day one of the loan, he’s staying and he’s going to be a permanent Arsenal signing.

Raya completed his loan from Brentford at the end of the club campaign, but he’s officially still with the Gunners until the end of June. Arsenal have that £27m buy option to extend the deal beyond that.

Arsenal’s David Raya makes a save during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on April 6, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I would love to be at Arsenal next season and, if that’s the case, it would be amazing, a dream come true to sign for this club,” Raya said recently.

“I don’t want to think too much about the future. It’s not up to me. It’s up to the club and Mikel.

“If my performances have been good enough, hopefully, they will offer me a contract.”

LONDON, ENGLAND: David Raya of Arsenal makes a save from Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Raya kept 20 clean sheets in 41 matches for Arsenal this season, just a little under 50% of his appearances for the club. It’s little wonder he won the Premier League Golden Glove.

The goalkeeper’s clean sheet record is about more than just his personal performances, but Raya played his part in taking the backline to another level in 2023/24.

Once the deal gets over the line, Raya will be prepared to keep that progress going in 2024/25.