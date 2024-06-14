Arsenal coach could do Barcelona a favor worth €10 million

In the coming summer transfer window, FC Barcelona will once again be unable to operate freely because of their FFP and economic constraints. The Catalans need a significant cash injection to return to the 1:1 rule, which would allow them to spend all their earnings on new signings, and this is the top-most priority for the Laporta administration right now.

While a successful new deal with Nike is expected to solve this problem for the Catalans, there is another source of income that can materialise for them in the coming weeks.

This source is no other than the former Barcelona defender, Jean Claire Todibo, who is one of the names that the Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and the Sporting Director Edu is interested in signing this summer, according to a report from SPORT.

Barcelona sold the French centre-back to Nice for €8 million, but kept a 20% right on any future fee in his contract. Since moving to the Ligue 1 side, the defender has grown significantly, and has roused great interest from Premier League sides like Manchester United.

The Red Devils tried to sign the Frenchman in the last two transfer windows, but the €50 million valuation by Nice has cooled their interest. Now, as Arsenal and Arteta look to bolster their defence to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, they want Todibo to their reinforcement in defence.

If the Gunners offer €50 million for him, €10 million will end up in Barcelona’s coffers, which will be a significant income keeping in view the economic situation of the Catalan club.

However, as things stand, Tobido is not the only name on Arsenal’s agenda, as they are also attentive to the Nottingham Forest defender, Murillo. However, Tottenham’s interest in the Brazilian centre-back can make things complicated for the Gunners, who may ultimately opt to sign Todibo for this summer.