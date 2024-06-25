Arsenal and Chelsea updates on Nico Williams pursuit as Barcelona wait for financial clarity

Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams is on the agenda for several of Europe’s top sides this summer, and the 21-year-old certainly has shown he is worth significant investment at Euro 2024 for Spain. Williams dismissed talk about his future late last week, but has a €58m release clause in his contract, and few would regard that as overpaying currently.

Barcelona hold a long-term interest in Williams, and if they have the finances to pursue him, he is one of their top options for this transfer window – that remains a sizable ‘if’ though. Meanwhile Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with Williams in the Premier League too.

🔵❌ Chelsea and Nico Williams, no plans to activate the release clause and sign him. Confirmed. ⤵️🇪🇸 https://t.co/hcAmJsDRrZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

Little beyond the interest has been reported from Liverpool’s point of view, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are more or less out of the running as things stand, as they feel the release clause up front plus what will be a significant salary rise is too expensive. They will still try to discuss a deal, but the Basque side are unlikely to cede on that front.

Caught Offside report that Arsenal would be willing to activate his release clause this summer, if indeed he is the player they plump for. Currently Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who can operate on the left, as well as Bukayo Saka, although he is for the most part deployed on the right.

Williams is thought to be content at Athletic, and unless someone activates his release clause, it seems highly unlikely that he would push for a move. At 21 years of age, he has plenty of time to test himself, and is currently looking at a first season in European football with Los Leones in his career. All the same, Premier League sides would definitely make it worth his while to join them.