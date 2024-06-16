Arsenal & Chelsea turn to 28-goal Bundesliga striker after Benjamin Sesko snub - report

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been credited with interest in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy as they continue to search for a new goalscorer this summer.

The London rivals were both keen on another Bundesliga hotshot, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but failed to convince the 21-year-old to move to England before he signed a new contract.

With affordable strikers proving hard to find this summer, BILD state both Arsenal and Chelsea have voiced their interest in Guirassy, whose return of 28 goals in the Bundesliga last season was bettered only by a certain Harry Kane.

The Premier League giants are said to be two of only four sides competing for Guirassy's signature, alongside AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

What makes Guirassy so appealing is his bargain release clause, which is understood to be in the region of £17m.

While Guirassy is happy at Stuttgart, there is an acceptance from everyone involved that the 28-year-old has outgrown his current club, with the finances on offer from his four suitors far too great to turn down.

Chelsea are long-time admirers of Guirassy and tracked the Guinea international during his time in France, even rejecting the chance to move to Stamford Bridge in 2020 shortly before he left Amiens for Rennes.

"He refused to go to Chelsea during the last window," Amiens sporting director John Williams told Le Parisien four years ago. "Serhou made a sporting choice when he could earn more money with the London team. He wanted to continue in a club where he was sure to have some playing time and not relive an experience like the one in Koln where he was a substitute."

As was the case in 2020, Guirassy wants to be a regular starter for whichever club he joins, which saw him block interest from Bayern Munich earlier in the summer.

He is keen to find a resolution on his future before the end of June, with interested suitors expected to formalise their interest in the coming days.