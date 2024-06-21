Arsenal, Chelsea rival Barcelona in race for winger starring at Euros

Barcelona face tough competition in their pursuit of Nico Williams, according to a report from The Athletic, as Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on the winger.

It is said that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta views Nico as a top choice, while Chelsea might intensify their efforts following his impressive performance alongside Marc Cucurella against Italy.

On the other hand, Liverpool have also been added to the mix.

Unsurprisingly, Nico is poised for a pivotal summer, as despite signing a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao last December, his release clause remains at around €55 million.

This figure has attracted attention from major clubs, especially after his standout displays for Spain at the Euros.

Barcelona are perfectly placed

It is said that Barcelona have emerged as a prominent suitor, driven by sporting director Deco’s desire to bolster the team with young, versatile talent like Nico.

His integration with current Barcelona players at Spain’s training camp adds an extra dimension to their interest.

However, Barcelona face financial hurdles. They currently need to address a significant deficit in their accounts before considering any major signings. This financial strain complicates their pursuit, despite their keen interest.

But there is foreign interest

Nevertheless, Barcelona aren’t the only club vying for Nico, as Arsenal and Chelsea also have him on their radar.

Arteta views him as a preferred option for Arsenal’s wide player role, while Chelsea could be swayed by his chemistry with Cucurella during international duty. Whoever eventually triggers his release clause is likely to find it a bargain.

Nico’s talent and recent platform at the Euros suggest that €55 million would be a worthwhile investment in his potential.

In conclusion, the race for Nico is heating up among Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, and possibly Liverpool. Each club sees him as a valuable asset, reflecting his rising status in European football.