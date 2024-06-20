Arsenal, Chelsea Face ‘Very Difficult’ Challenge in Landing PSG Target from Man City, Expert Says

Paris Saint-Germain have recently taken an interest in Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez. It seems the forward might be looking for a bigger role than he’s currently playing at the Premier League club.

Last season, the 24-year-old played 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With numbers like these, it’s easy to see why the Argentine is keen to lock down a regular spot in the starting lineup.

Recently, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that PSG remain the most likely suitor for Álvarez, but nothing is official. Moreover, the chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time, Robin Bairner, said on the latest episode of PSG Talk that he finds it difficult for Manchester City to sell Álvarez to a Premier League club.

“From what I’ve heard, City don’t want to give up Álvarez unless he specifically comes out and says I want to leave. Now, he’s not done that yet, so his situation is a bit up in the air. In terms of teams that he might go to, Arsenal is potentially one. We’ve seen Manchester City players go there in the past, notably Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. But I don’t think City are really realistically going to want to sell him to Arsenal, given that they’re clearly their closest rivals in the Premier League.

“So I think it’d be a very difficult deal to get done. We’ve seen Chelsea are interested in him, too. Again, it’s a difficult one to get done for them because of the financial aspect of it. They’re laboring a little bit in terms of raising money to sign players because of the financials, and obviously [they] don’t have Champions League football as well. So I think it would be very surprising to move elsewhere in the Premier League, and I would say that PSG are clear favourites in this one.”

Álvarez recently spoke with ESPN Argentina about his future, suggesting he might leave this summer.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”