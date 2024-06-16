Arsenal and Chelsea chase £15m star who could be the cheap supply of goals they’re looking for

CaughtOffside have this afternoon reported that Chelsea are interested in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The goal machine finished second only to Harry Kane in the Bundesliga top scorer charts and now has teams like the Blues as well as Arsenal chasing him as they look to add some firepower and guaranteed goals to their roster.

Chelsea’s top options over the course of the year included players like Benjamin Sesko, who has just ruled himself out of any major summer sagas by signing a new contract. Other options like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres look too pricey to sign. Guirassy is seen as having slightly less potential than some of his rivals, but also should miss out on some of the issues that can arise when signing only young players.

Chelsea want an alternative to the talented but inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, and Guirassy certainly has a more natural nose for goals.

Serhou Guirassy celebrates a goal.

A new angle of approach for consistent goal machine

The piece makes it sound like Chelsea have only just got into the mix for Guirassy, but in fact we’d imagine we’ve been very closely attentive to his status all year. There are certainly options out there we would have preferred – Sesko chief among them – but as in every position we’ll have a long list of subjects being tracked, and there’s no reason to think the 28 year old wouldn’t have been on it.

He’s much older than the players we’ve targeted in general under this ownership, but his £15m release clause changes the maths entirely on his situation and means that the usual rules may not need to apply. The concerns with age are largely to do with resale value, and if we can snap him up for that low a sum there’s no reason to think we can’t sell him on for a similar sum further down the line.