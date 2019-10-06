Arsenal building momentum as they go third with hard-fought win against Bournemouth

Thumbs up from David Luiz who not only hlepd his side keep a clean sheet but also scored the winner against a resolute Bournemouth side - REX

A first Arsenal goal for David Luiz, a clean sheet for a nervy defence and three points which move Unai Emery’s side into third place. Based on those facts alone, there was plenty to like for an Arsenal side which is slowly building some momentum in the Premier League.

The rest is not immaterial, though, and the ragged nature of their performance here will have left few supporters feeling that a corner has been turned after a chaotic start to the campaign. Arsenal were not as wide open as they have been in previous games, but they remain fragile and vulnerable enough for Bournemouth to feel like they should certainly have taken a point back to the south coast.

This second-half showing from Emery’s side was as patchy and broken as they come. Bournemouth outplayed Arsenal for most of it, going close to an equaliser more than once, and the outpouring of relief in the Emirates at the final whistle told a story of its own.

For much of the second period it felt like Arsenal were there for the taking. Only desperate challenges from the excellent Calum Chambers and Matteo Guendouzi preserved their victory, which was made all the more significant by Manchester City’s struggles against Wolves. Despite everything, Emery’s side are only one point behind the reigning champions.

If that sounds bizarre, it also feels strange to note that Arsenal have lost just once all season, against Liverpool at Anfield. Increasingly, the results suggest that Emery’s side are on an upward curve, even if the performances in the league do not quite back that up.

Arsenal were made to work hard for their win at home to the south-coast side Credit: AP

But a win is a win and a clean sheet is a clean sheet. Arsenal’s defenders showed genuine mettle at the end against a Bournemouth attack which really should have done more to make the most of their opportunities. Eddie Howe’s team have now lost 21 of 25 away matches against the so-called ‘big six’, and are yet to keep a clean sheet this campaign, but the way they threatened Arsenal here felt like progress compared to their previous trips to London.

It was a different story at half-time, after 45 minutes in which the visitors offered nothing and Arsenal were dominant. Nicolas Pepe’s bright start to the afternoon was the most encouraging aspect of the first half for the home side. The record signing has needed time to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football but he was in a creative mood here, going close from the edge of the box and lurking with menace on the right wing.

It was his corner which created the opening goal, with Luiz barrelling into the box to glance a header into Aaron Ramsdale’s far corner. The frenzied nature of the celebrations provided an indication of how popular Luiz is at Arsenal, where he has settled quickly off the field. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a couple of glimpses of goal, too, while teenager Bukayo Saka — making his third consecutive league start — looked dangerous on the left.

This is not to say that Arsenal were at their flowing best, but they were certainly offering more in attack than a Bournemouth side which was reduced to one opening, a wayward header from Dominic Solanke, before half-time.

In truth, Bournemouth could only get better after the break. Howe’s side improved immediately, finding a speed and aggression they had so desperately lacked in the opening 45 minutes. Callum Wilson soon found himself surging past three Arsenal defenders, and goalkeeper Bernd Leno, before seeing his shot hacked away by Chambers.

It was a reminder of how easily this Arsenal defence can be exposed. Wilson then had another opportunity at the back post, after Luiz had steered clear of a left-wing cross, as nerves crept into the Emirates for the first time in the match. Next it was Jack Stacey causing problems from right back, forcing Leno to fist a cross-shot onto the roof of the net.

Suddenly Arsenal were wilting. Aubameyang was lacking service in attack, Pepe looked drained and familiar gaps were opening up in the midfield. Ryan Fraser, on as a substitute, prompted a block from Sokratis as Emery, windmilling his arms on the touchline, tried in desperation to squeeze some more intensity from his side.

He did not get it, although Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Martinelli added energy from the bench. Bournemouth kept coming, with Guendouzi denying Wilson a clear shot at the death as Arsenal clung on to a win that was ugly, but a win all the same.