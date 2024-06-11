Arsenal book London visit for young Scottish transfer target

Arsenal are interested in Scottish youngster Callan Hamill, and the defender is set to training at the Gunners’ academy this summer.

Callan Hamill playing for the Scotland u15s (Photo via Hamill on Instagram)

The Daily Record report that Arsenal are targeting a move for St. Johnstone youngster Callan Hamill, with the player’s current club giving him permission to go to London on a club visit later this month.

The report claims Hamill will go south to look around the Arsenal academy, and he’ll also join in with training sessions while he’s there.

But the 15-year-old is highly rated by his current club, and they remain keen for him to sign a professional contract when he’s eligible next year.

Callan Hamill playing for the Scotland u15s (Photo via Hamill on Instagram)

Hamill is a Scotland u15 international as well as playing for St. Johnstone’s youth teams, making his international youth debut in late 2023.

The teenager has gone on to feature for the Scotland u15s four times, all of which were starts at centre-back, but he can also operate as a full-back.

Speaking about Hamill’s most recent appearance against Spain in April, St. Johnstone’s youth academy head Alistair Stevenson said: “He played the whole game in that one and again acquitted himself well.

“He was up against top players who will all be playing with big clubs in the Spanish youth leagues. To know that he can compete at that level – and be a leader at that level – will be great for his confidence.

“Callan has previously captained the team and he very much is a leader. He is in good company with who he is rubbing shoulders with.”

Callan Hamill playing for the Scotland u15s (Photo via Hamill on Instagram)

Arsenal are keen to add to their academy options this summer, as well as strengthening the first team, and they may look to make a move for Hamill if his June visit goes well.