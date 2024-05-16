What do Arsenal need to beat Man City to the Premier League title?

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City head into the last round of games in the Premier League still both fighting for the title, but with the north west side holding the slight advantage.

Pep Guardiola’s side have triumphed in each of the last three seasons and are aiming for an unprecedented fourth title in a row, with the Gunners now the only club who can stop them doing that after Liverpool dropped away from the race in the final month or so of the campaign.

Both Arsenal and Man City are at home on the final day, making them heavy favourites to win each match, but Mikel Arteta knows he needs a favour from David Moyes if it’s to be celebrations at the Emirates instead of the Etihad come 6pm on Sunday.

The equation for how the Gunners can win the title is fairly routine from their perspective: they must first of all win against Everton, thus moving themselves to 89 points for the campaign.

Then it’s over to West Ham, and the hope that they can rouse themselves for a final-day upset against last year’s treble-winners.

Naturally, a Man City win would mean they stay a minimum of two points clear and, regardless of Arsenal’s result, would be once again crowned champions.

If Man City lose, Arsenal will instead win the title if they earn victory against the Toffees, finishing top by a point. Given Guardiola’s side have not lost a single home match all season, though, that seems an improbable outcome at the last.

But they have drawn five of their 18 home league games so far though, and two of their last five at the Etihad in all competitions - and a draw for Man City against West Ham on the final day combined with an Arsenal win would see both teams at the top tied on 89 points.

That would mean the title goes to goal difference, which would see the north London club celebrating a first league championship in 20 years, their last coming in 2003-04, as they currently hold a goal difference one better than City, which would in turn improve with a victory. City’s, naturally, would remain as it is now with a draw.

City won the title by five points last year, but in 21/22 were made to wait until the final day as they edged out Liverpool by just one point - and on that occasion needed to come from 2-0 down in the final 15 minutes to claim a 3-2 win and take the points they needed to celebrate.