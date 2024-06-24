Arsenal or Bayern? Youth striker sets contract decision deadline

Chido Martin Obi is expected to make a decision on his future by the end of the month, with an extension offer from Arsenal on the table.

Chido Obi-Martin celebrates a goal for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Fabrizio Romano reports in his Daily Briefing that Bayern Munich remain in the mix for Chido Martin Obi, with the Gunners also offering the striker a new contract.

Romano adds that a decision is expected by the end of this month, at which point Martin Obi’s current deal at Arsenal will expire.

Chido Obi-Martin shoots for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Christian Falk recently reported that Bayern have a good chance of signing Martin Obi, with Borussia Dortmund also chasing the striker.

The €400,000 training compensation fee is evidently appealing to the German clubs, and the fact he can sign a professional contract at 16 in Germany may appeal to the player.

He’d have to wait until his 17th birthday later this year to sign professionally with Arsenal.

Chido Obi-Martin (2nd R) with the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

John Cross had reported for the Mirror earlier this month that Arsenal had made a fresh contract offer to Martin Obi, including a professional deal that the player could sign on his birthday in November.

Until then, the Gunners would hope to sign him to a scholarship contract, which he’ll be eligible to sign on July 1st.

Martin Obi finished as the u18 Premier League’s top scorer in 2023/24 with 32 goals, 11 ahead of his nearest competitor.

That was a club record for most goals in an u18 Premier League season, and only three Arsenal players have ever scored more in a single youth league campaign.