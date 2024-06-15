Arsenal to go all out for Barcelona priority winger target; Chelsea, Man United also keen

Nico Williams is widely expected to become one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Athletic Club forward is coming on the back of yet another sensational campaign in La Liga, where he was involved in 17 goals in 31 matches.

More than his productivity in front of goal, it is Nico Williams’ ability to haggle the opposition defenders, which has made him an appealing target for European giants.

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in Nico Williams’ services heading into the new season. The Spaniard, in fact, is one of Barça’s two priority targets for the summer ahead.

Arsenal ready to steal Barcelona’s march

However, in a major blow for Barcelona, it appears Arsenal are ready to go all out for the signing of Nico Williams this summer.

This is according to Diario SPORT, which suggests that the Premier League giants are weighing up a ‘bold move’ for the Spanish international, as part of their plans to reinforce the ranks in the attacking department.

Apart from Arsenal, Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on acquiring the services of the Athletic Club winger.

But it is Arsenal, who have shown concrete interest in the player and are expected to propose a big-money deal, in an attempt to fend off a list of rivals that includes Barcelona.

The Catalans may not have the economic capacity to compete with the Gunners, as far as the race to sign Nico Williams is concerned.

Barcelona, therefore, may have no option but to set its gaze on other alternatives in the market. Fortunately for Deco and co, there is no shortage of options in the market, as Barça look for a cost-effective solution for their attacking unit.